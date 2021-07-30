Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,211 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,946 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $473.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $478.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.13.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

