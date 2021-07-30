Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. 2,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.