Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 83,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

