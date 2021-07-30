Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.40 billion-$18.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

CTSH traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.92. 7,386,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,977. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

