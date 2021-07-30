Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%.

Shares of CTSH traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,386,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,977. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

