Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

CTSH traded up $4.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,386,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,977. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

