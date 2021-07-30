Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 95.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CTSH stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

