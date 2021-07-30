Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 77,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,336. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.