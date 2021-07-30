Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.12.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $3,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 98,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

