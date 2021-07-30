Coeur Mining, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDE. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Shares of CDE opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.88. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

