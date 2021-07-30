CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 26,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $389.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%. Analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.