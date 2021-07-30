CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.76. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CNB Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $388.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.