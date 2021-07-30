Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

YOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clear Secure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of YOU opened at $46.32 on Monday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

