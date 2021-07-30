Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Given New $3.15 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $3.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCO. increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,425. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $23,297,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916,106 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

