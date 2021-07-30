Clarity Financial LLC Has $8.64 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

