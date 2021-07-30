Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce sales of $29.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $125.00 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $118.20 million, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $118.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,497. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $357.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

