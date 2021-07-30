Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Shares of CVEO opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Civeo has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $312.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.44 and a beta of 3.81.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Civeo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Civeo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

