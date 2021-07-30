Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

CRDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Croda International to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,037.50 ($105.01).

CRDA opened at GBX 8,274 ($108.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 53.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,360.44. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

