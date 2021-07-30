Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

CRDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Croda International to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,037.50 ($105.01).

CRDA opened at GBX 8,274 ($108.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 53.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,360.44. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

