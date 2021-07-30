Citigroup Increases MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Price Target to $38.00

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. Equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

