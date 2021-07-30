Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,091 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invacare by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $265,000.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.84. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVC shares. TheStreet lowered Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

