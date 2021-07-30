Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,049 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 44.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.34. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

