Citigroup Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $847.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.13. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens started coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

