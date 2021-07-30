Citigroup Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $325.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

