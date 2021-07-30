Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,964 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Galapagos by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,929,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 84.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $60.54 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $195.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

