Citigroup Inc. Buys New Position in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPI opened at $5.52 on Friday. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

