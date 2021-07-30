Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 451.4% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 427,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 349,799 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 8.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMHC opened at $9.92 on Friday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

