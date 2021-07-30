Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 6,357 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,328,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 473.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

VMD stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $277.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. Equities analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

