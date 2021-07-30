Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 4,902 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CATC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $85.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $598.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

