Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,968,000.

Shares of BBMC opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.78. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $91.41.

