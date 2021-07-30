Citadel Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,635 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 69,086 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

