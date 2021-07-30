Citadel Advisors LLC Has $870,000 Stock Position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 139.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,369 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the period. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

NEXA stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Nexa Resources S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

