Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 3,327 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Sierra Bancorp worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $376.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.27. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 29.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

