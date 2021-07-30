Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cisco’s performance is benefiting from robust adoption of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic. Ongoing momentum in Webex video conferencing and business productivity offerings on account of COVID-19 induced work-from-home demand environment remains noteworthy. Strong demand for Catalyst 9000 family of switches amid an expected increase in enterprise IT spending, and recovery across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), holds promise. The buyout of Acacia Communications also bodes well for the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nonetheless, coronavirus crisis-led supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on the performance, at least in the near term. Weak demand for servers remains an added concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

