Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,275. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.06.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

