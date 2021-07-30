Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Releases Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

CINF opened at $117.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

