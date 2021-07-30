Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. 1,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $781.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

