CIBC Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$30.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cfra cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.05.

TSE:WEED opened at C$24.30 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$18.44 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The firm has a market cap of C$9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.41.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

