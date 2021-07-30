CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$41.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.23.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$24.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.72. The company has a market cap of C$37.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,382.78. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

