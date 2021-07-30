Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Issues Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.48. The stock had a trading volume of 317,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -321.52 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $124.13 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.17.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.