Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Up 406.3% in July

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, an increase of 406.3% from the June 30th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CHOOF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06. Choom has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Choom Company Profile

Choom Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. As of June 30, 2020, the company operates two medical and two coaching clinics under the name Concord Medical Centre; and 13 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc in November 2017.

