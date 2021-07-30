Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Up 406.3% in July

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, an increase of 406.3% from the June 30th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS CHOOF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06. Choom has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
Choom Company Profile
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.