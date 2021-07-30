Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LDSVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock traded down $163.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10,740.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 98. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $7,668.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11,561.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,965.51.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

