Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

KDNY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 74,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,170,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 272,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,984,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.