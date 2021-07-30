Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

CVX stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $101.56. 416,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,466,411. The firm has a market cap of $195.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

