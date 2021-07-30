Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.29

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.29 and last traded at $124.63, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

