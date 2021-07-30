Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $68,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.16. 2,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.48 and a 52 week high of $407.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,961.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

