CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$122.20.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$112.34 on Thursday. CGI has a 12 month low of C$80.29 and a 12 month high of C$116.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.57 billion and a PE ratio of 24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$111.68.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

