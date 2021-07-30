CGI (NYSE:GIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.