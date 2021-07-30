CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded CGI from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $90.16 on Monday. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

