Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report sales of $68.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.70 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $282.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $285.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $326.79 million, with estimates ranging from $321.49 million to $335.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

CERT stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,208. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of -85.66.

In other Certara news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,944 shares of company stock worth $7,551,045. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Certara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

