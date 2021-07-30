Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

CCS stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,385. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 128,432 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

